USAFA Cadets Learn About Acquisition Career Field Opportunities During AFLCMC Visit

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Master Sgt. Brittany Metcalfe, Senior Enlisted Leader (SEL) from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s (AFLCMC) Training Directorate’s Aircrew Performance Branch, explains the precision required to fit helmets for aircrews with United States Air Force Academy cadets at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio on July 2, 2026.



During the tour, the cadets learned from active-duty Airmen about various acquisition career field opportunities. The immersion lasted a week, giving the cadets a chance to observe the unique missions of different directorates within AFLCMC.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Joe Danielewicz)