Master Sgt. Brittany Metcalfe, Senior Enlisted Leader (SEL) from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s (AFLCMC) Training Directorate’s Aircrew Performance Branch, leads a discussion about flight equipment during a visit with United States Air Force Academy cadets at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio on July 2, 2026.
During the tour, the cadets learned from active-duty Airmen about various acquisition career field opportunities. The immersion lasted a week, giving the cadets a chance to observe the unique missions of different directorates within AFLCMC.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Joe Danielewicz)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 15:06
|Photo ID:
|9789231
|VIRIN:
|260702-F-OD898-1001
|Resolution:
|5723x3811
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USAFA Cadets Learn About Acquisition Career Field Opportunities During AFLCMC Visit [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.