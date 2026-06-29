USAFA Cadets Learn About Acquisition Career Field Opportunities During AFLCMC Visit

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Master Sgt. Brittany Metcalfe, Senior Enlisted Leader (SEL) from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s (AFLCMC) Training Directorate’s Aircrew Performance Branch, leads a discussion about flight equipment during a visit with United States Air Force Academy cadets at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio on July 2, 2026.



During the tour, the cadets learned from active-duty Airmen about various acquisition career field opportunities. The immersion lasted a week, giving the cadets a chance to observe the unique missions of different directorates within AFLCMC.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Joe Danielewicz)