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    USAFA Cadets Learn About Acquisition Career Field Opportunities During AFLCMC Visit [Image 2 of 5]

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    USAFA Cadets Learn About Acquisition Career Field Opportunities During AFLCMC Visit

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Master Sgt. Brittany Metcalfe, Senior Enlisted Leader (SEL) from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s (AFLCMC) Training Directorate’s Aircrew Performance Branch, helps a United States Air Force Academy cadet try on a helmet during a visit at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio on July 2, 2026.
     
    During the tour, the cadets learned from active-duty Airmen about various acquisition career field opportunities. The immersion lasted a week, giving the cadets a chance to observe the unique missions of different directorates within AFLCMC.
     
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Joe Danielewicz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 15:06
    Photo ID: 9789232
    VIRIN: 260702-F-OD898-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USAFA Cadets Learn About Acquisition Career Field Opportunities During AFLCMC Visit [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAFA Cadets Learn About Acquisition Career Field Opportunities During AFLCMC Visit
    USAFA Cadets Learn About Acquisition Career Field Opportunities During AFLCMC Visit
    USAFA Cadets Learn About Acquisition Career Field Opportunities During AFLCMC Visit
    USAFA Cadets Learn About Acquisition Career Field Opportunities During AFLCMC Visit
    USAFA Cadets Learn About Acquisition Career Field Opportunities During AFLCMC Visit

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