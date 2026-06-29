USAFA Cadets Learn About Acquisition Career Field Opportunities During AFLCMC Visit

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Doug Patton, Innovation Cell Chief, part of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s (AFLCMC) Training Directorate gives an overview of the Simulators Division during a visit with United States Air Force Academy cadets at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio on July 2, 2026. Patton explained how his office works within the larger directorate and then invited the cadets to use some of the flight simulators located within the Innovation Cell. The visit was part of a larger base immersion to learn about the acquisition career field.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Joe Danielewicz)