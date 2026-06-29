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    USAFA Cadets Learn About Acquisition Career Field Opportunities During AFLCMC Visit [Image 4 of 5]

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    USAFA Cadets Learn About Acquisition Career Field Opportunities During AFLCMC Visit

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Doug Patton, Innovation Cell Chief, part of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s (AFLCMC) Training Directorate gives an overview of the Simulators Division during a visit with United States Air Force Academy cadets at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio on July 2, 2026. Patton explained how his office works within the larger directorate and then invited the cadets to use some of the flight simulators located within the Innovation Cell. The visit was part of a larger base immersion to learn about the acquisition career field.
     
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Joe Danielewicz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 15:06
    Photo ID: 9789234
    VIRIN: 260702-F-OD898-1004
    Resolution: 5821x3873
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USAFA Cadets Learn About Acquisition Career Field Opportunities During AFLCMC Visit [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAFA Cadets Learn About Acquisition Career Field Opportunities During AFLCMC Visit
    USAFA Cadets Learn About Acquisition Career Field Opportunities During AFLCMC Visit
    USAFA Cadets Learn About Acquisition Career Field Opportunities During AFLCMC Visit
    USAFA Cadets Learn About Acquisition Career Field Opportunities During AFLCMC Visit
    USAFA Cadets Learn About Acquisition Career Field Opportunities During AFLCMC Visit

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