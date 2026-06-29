U.S. service members and Panamanian partners, all candidates in the Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama, pose for a photo at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, June 24, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 20:11
|Photo ID:
|9787534
|VIRIN:
|260624-A-LY455-1521
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|6.67 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations & Hasty Repelling [Image 19 of 19], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.