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U.S. service members and Panamanian partners, all candidates in the Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama, pose for a photo at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, June 24, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)