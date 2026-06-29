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U.S. service members, all candidates in the Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama, participate in waterborne operations at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, June 24, 2026. The survival-focused training strengthens interoperability and partnerships between U.S. forces and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)