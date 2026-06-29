U.S. service members, all candidates in the Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama, participate in waterborne operations at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, June 24, 2026. The survival-focused training strengthens interoperability and partnerships between U.S. forces and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 20:11
|Photo ID:
|9787522
|VIRIN:
|260624-A-LY455-1418
|Resolution:
|5303x3391
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations & Hasty Repelling [Image 19 of 19], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.