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    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations & Hasty Repelling [Image 14 of 19]

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    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling

    PANAMA

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. service members, all candidates in the Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama, participate in waterborne operations at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, June 24, 2026. The survival-focused training strengthens interoperability and partnerships between U.S. forces and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 20:11
    Photo ID: 9787522
    VIRIN: 260624-A-LY455-1418
    Resolution: 5303x3391
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations & Hasty Repelling [Image 19 of 19], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling

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    TAGS

    WATERBORNE
    partnership
    rappel
    JSCG-P
    JOTC-P

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