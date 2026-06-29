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U.S. service members, all candidates in the Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama, participate in waterborne operations at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, June 24, 2026. The training enhances individual readiness and strengthens interoperability between U.S. service members and Panamanian security institutions through shared, realistic training environments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)