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U.S. service members, all candidates in the Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama, participate in waterborne operations at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, June 24, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)