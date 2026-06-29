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U.S. Army Sgt. James Maloney, a candidate in the Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama, ascends on a hill using a hasty rappel at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, June 24, 2026. The training enhances individual readiness and strengthens interoperability between U.S. service members and Panamanian security institutions through shared, realistic training environments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)