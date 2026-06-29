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    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations & Hasty Repelling [Image 11 of 19]

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    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling

    PANAMA

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Army Sgt. James Maloney, a candidate in the Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama, ascends on a hill using a hasty rappel at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, June 24, 2026. The training enhances individual readiness and strengthens interoperability between U.S. service members and Panamanian security institutions through shared, realistic training environments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 20:11
    Photo ID: 9787511
    VIRIN: 260624-A-LY455-1267
    Resolution: 3402x4486
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations & Hasty Repelling [Image 19 of 19], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling
    JOTC-P 26:02: Waterborne Operations &amp; Hasty Repelling

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    TAGS

    WATERBORNE
    partnership
    rappel
    JSCG-P
    JOTC-P

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