Col. Horne Hosts SLD 30 All Call

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U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, addresses Vandenberg personnel during a SLD 30 all-call at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 1, 2026. Horne gave remarks regarding expectations for the base staff, emphasizing how team Vandenberg members directly contribute to the execution of the Delta’s strategic objectives, and answered questions from attendees. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)