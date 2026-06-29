Col. Horne Hosts SLD 30 All Call

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U.S. Space Force Col. Justin M. Overmyer, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander for operations, gives introductory remarks during a SLD 30 all-call at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 1, 2026. Col. James T. Horne III, SLD 30 commander, welcomed Overmyer to the team. Overmyer assumed the position from Col. Dorian Hatcher. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)