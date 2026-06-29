Col. Horne Hosts SLD 30 All Call

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An attendee asks a question during a Space Launch Delta 30 all-call at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 1, 2026. The all-call ended with questions from Team Vandenberg personnel and answers from U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, SLD 30 commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Shannan Sanchez, SLD 30 senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)