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    Col. Horne Hosts SLD 30 All Call [Image 6 of 7]

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    Col. Horne Hosts SLD 30 All Call

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Sanders, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted airman, gives introductory remarks during a SLD 30 all-call at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 1, 2026. Col. James T. Horne III, SLD 30 commander, welcomed Sanders to the team. Sanders assumed the position from Chief Master Sgt. Malcolm Summers II. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 18:58
    Photo ID: 9787349
    VIRIN: 260701-X-DW038-1040
    Resolution: 3320x2211
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Col. Horne Hosts SLD 30 All Call [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Personnel
    All Call
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    SLD 30
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