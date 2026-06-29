U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Sanders, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted airman, gives introductory remarks during a SLD 30 all-call at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 1, 2026. Col. James T. Horne III, SLD 30 commander, welcomed Sanders to the team. Sanders assumed the position from Chief Master Sgt. Malcolm Summers II. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 18:58
|Photo ID:
|9787349
|VIRIN:
|260701-X-DW038-1040
|Resolution:
|3320x2211
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Col. Horne Hosts SLD 30 All Call [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.