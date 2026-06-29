Col. Horne Hosts SLD 30 All Call

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Sanders, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted airman, gives introductory remarks during a SLD 30 all-call at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 1, 2026. Col. James T. Horne III, SLD 30 commander, welcomed Sanders to the team. Sanders assumed the position from Chief Master Sgt. Malcolm Summers II. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)