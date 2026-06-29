While the All American Gate is closed, gate guards will be shifted to other gates with hours at some other gates extended. Beginning July 27, 24-hour gates include Long Street, Chicken Road, Yadkin, Honeycutt, R. Miller and Canopy. Limited-hour gates (5 a.m. to 9 p.m.) include Butner, Manchester and Rock Merritt. (Illustration by Jennifer Fayson with AI assistance)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 17:10
|Photo ID:
|9787127
|VIRIN:
|260701-A-LE500-3940
|Resolution:
|1536x1024
|Size:
|458.12 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Bragg to close main gate July 27 for construction [Image 7 of 7], by Jennifer Fayson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.