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    Fort Bragg to close main gate July 27 for construction [Image 5 of 7]

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    Fort Bragg to close main gate July 27 for construction

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Jennifer Fayson 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    While the All American Gate is closed, gate guards will be shifted to other gates with hours at some other gates extended. Beginning July 27, 24-hour gates include Long Street, Chicken Road, Yadkin, Honeycutt, R. Miller and Canopy. Limited-hour gates (5 a.m. to 9 p.m.) include Butner, Manchester and Rock Merritt. (Illustration by Jennifer Fayson with AI assistance)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 17:10
    Photo ID: 9787127
    VIRIN: 260701-A-LE500-3940
    Resolution: 1536x1024
    Size: 458.12 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Bragg to close main gate July 27 for construction [Image 7 of 7], by Jennifer Fayson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Bragg to close main gate July 27 for construction
    Fort Bragg to close main gate July 27 for construction
    Fort Bragg to close main gate July 27 for construction
    Fort Bragg to close main gate July 27 for construction
    Fort Bragg to close main gate July 27 for construction
    Fort Bragg to close main gate July 27 for construction
    Fort Bragg to close main gate July 27 for construction

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