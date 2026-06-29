Fort Bragg to close main gate July 27 for construction

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While the All American Gate is closed, gate guards will be shifted to other gates with hours at some other gates extended. Beginning July 27, 24-hour gates include Long Street, Chicken Road, Yadkin, Honeycutt, R. Miller and Canopy. Limited-hour gates (5 a.m. to 9 p.m.) include Butner, Manchester and Rock Merritt. (Illustration by Jennifer Fayson with AI assistance)