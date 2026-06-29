Fort Bragg to close main gate July 27 for construction

View of traffic entering the Gruber Road overpass. Construction will begin July 27 to replace Gruber Bridge. (U.S. Army photo by Steven Frith)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 17:10
|Photo ID:
|9787125
|VIRIN:
|260610-D-A4510-4458
|Resolution:
|5768x3849
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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