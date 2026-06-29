Fort Bragg to close main gate July 27 for construction

Date Taken: 06.10.2026 Date Posted: 07.01.2026 17:10 Photo ID: 9787125 VIRIN: 260610-D-A4510-4458 Resolution: 5768x3849 Size: 4.03 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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