(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Fort Bragg to close main gate July 27 for construction [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Bragg to close main gate July 27 for construction

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Fort Bragg's All American Freeway as viewed from the Gruber Road overpass.
    Settlement of the roadbed has been occurring since construction of the All American Freeway was completed in 1978. Fort Bragg has been patching that area every few years. (U.S. Army Photo by Steven Frith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 17:10
    Photo ID: 9787122
    VIRIN: 260610-D-A4510-4275
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 9.12 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bragg to close main gate July 27 for construction [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Bragg to close main gate July 27 for construction
    Fort Bragg to close main gate July 27 for construction
    Fort Bragg to close main gate July 27 for construction
    Fort Bragg to close main gate July 27 for construction
    Fort Bragg to close main gate July 27 for construction
    Fort Bragg to close main gate July 27 for construction
    Fort Bragg to close main gate July 27 for construction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery