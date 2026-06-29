Fort Bragg to close main gate July 27 for construction

Fort Bragg's All American Freeway as viewed from the Gruber Road overpass.
Settlement of the roadbed has been occurring since construction of the All American Freeway was completed in 1978. Fort Bragg has been patching that area every few years. (U.S. Army Photo by Steven Frith)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 17:10
|Photo ID:
|9787122
|VIRIN:
|260610-D-A4510-4275
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|9.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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