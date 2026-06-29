Fort Bragg to close main gate July 27 for construction

View of an expansion joint on the deck of the Gruber Road overpass. Inspections identified flaws that require replacement of the bridge structure. Construction beginning July 27 will repair part of the All American Freeway and replace Gruber Bridge. (U.S. Army photo by Steven Frith)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 17:10
|Photo ID:
|9787126
|VIRIN:
|260610-D-A4510-1041
|Resolution:
|4912x7360
|Size:
|9.18 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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