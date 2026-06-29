View of the Gruber Bridge overpass from the All American Freeway entering Fort Bragg. Construction beginning July 27 will include major repair of roadbed settlement on All American Freeway near the Rock Merritt Avenue exit and replace Gruber Road Bridge. (U.S. Army photo by Steven Frith)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 17:10
|Photo ID:
|9787124
|VIRIN:
|260610-D-A4510-7833
|Resolution:
|4491x2998
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Bragg to close main gate July 27 for construction [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.