2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference Highlights Partnership

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From the left, U.S. Army Col. Sean McClure, military advisor, Africa Center for Strategic Studies; Dr. Carlos Maria Da Silva Feijo, legal scholar, practitioner, and former statesman; Bethany Aquilina Brez, vice president of the Office of Foreign Policy at the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation; Mark Mitchell, deputy assistant secretary for the Office of Middle East and Africa at the International Trade Administration, participate in a panel discussing economic opportunity, linking stability and prosperity during the 2026 Chiefs of Defense Conference in Luanda, Angola June 30, 2026. Experts emphasized how financial prosperity and regional security are deeply intertwined. The session highlighted that building stable, resilient economies is a vital defense strategy for preventing conflict and securing long-term growth across the continent.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)