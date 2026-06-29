2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference Highlights Partnership

Date Taken: 06.29.2026 Date Posted: 07.01.2026 15:35 Photo ID: 9786866 VIRIN: 260629-A-PI656-7816 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.9 MB Location: LUANDA, AO

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