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    2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference Highlights Partnership [Image 2 of 8]

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    2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference Highlights Partnership

    LUANDA, ANGOLA

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Eero Keravuori, deputy director of plans and strategic integration, U.S. Africa Command, shares remarks during the Industry Round Table.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 15:35
    Photo ID: 9786866
    VIRIN: 260629-A-PI656-7816
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: LUANDA, AO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference Highlights Partnership [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ANGOLA
    ACHOD
    AFRICA
    DEFENSE
    AFRICOM
    ACHOD26

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