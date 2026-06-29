U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Eero Keravuori, deputy director of plans and strategic integration, U.S. Africa Command, shares remarks during the Industry Round Table.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 15:35
|Photo ID:
|9786866
|VIRIN:
|260629-A-PI656-7816
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|LUANDA, AO
|Web Views:
|1
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|0
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2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference Highlights Partnership
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