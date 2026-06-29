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    2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference Highlights Partnership [Image 3 of 8]

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    2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference Highlights Partnership

    LUANDA, ANGOLA

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    U.S. Africa Command

    African Chiefs of Defense discuss information domain cooperation at ACHOD 2026

    From the left, U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin R. Anderson, commander of U.S. Africa Command; Gen. Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, chief of Defence, Staff of the Nigerian Armed Forces; U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Cameron Chen, deputy director, USAFRICOM J3; U.S. Air Force Col. Rebecca Heyse, director, USAFRICOM Public Affairs; and Vice Air Marshall Francis Ogbejele Edosa, chief of Defence Policy and Plans, participate in an information domain panel during the 2026 Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD) in Luanda Angola June 30, 2026. The panel brought together senior military leaders to discuss the role of the information domain in strengthening strategic communication, countering malign influence, and enhancing multinational cooperation across Africa.

    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 15:35
    Photo ID: 9786872
    VIRIN: 260629-A-PI656-8002
    Resolution: 6145x3665
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: LUANDA, AO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference Highlights Partnership [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ANGOLA
    ACHOD
    AFRICA
    DEFENSE
    AFRICOM
    ACHOD26

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