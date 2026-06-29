2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference Highlights Partnership

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African Chiefs of Defense discuss information domain cooperation at ACHOD 2026



From the left, U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin R. Anderson, commander of U.S. Africa Command; Gen. Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, chief of Defence, Staff of the Nigerian Armed Forces; U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Cameron Chen, deputy director, USAFRICOM J3; U.S. Air Force Col. Rebecca Heyse, director, USAFRICOM Public Affairs; and Vice Air Marshall Francis Ogbejele Edosa, chief of Defence Policy and Plans, participate in an information domain panel during the 2026 Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD) in Luanda Angola June 30, 2026. The panel brought together senior military leaders to discuss the role of the information domain in strengthening strategic communication, countering malign influence, and enhancing multinational cooperation across Africa.



(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)