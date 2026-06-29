2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference Highlights Partnership

Photo By Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk | From the left, U.S. Army Col. Sean McClure, military advisor, Africa Center for Strategic Studies; Dr. Carlos Maria Da Silva Feijo, legal scholar, practitioner, and former statesman; Bethany Aquilina Brez, vice president of the Office of Foreign Policy at the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation; Mark Mitchell, deputy assistant secretary for the Office of Middle East and Africa at the International Trade Administration, participate in a panel discussing economic opportunity, linking stability and prosperity during the 2026 Chiefs of Defense Conference in Luanda, Angola June 30, 2026. Experts emphasized how financial prosperity and regional security are deeply intertwined. The session highlighted that building stable, resilient economies is a vital defense strategy for preventing conflict and securing long-term growth across the continent. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk) see less | View Image Page

The 2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD), hosted in Angola, reinforced the growing partnerships between military, civilian and industry.

The conference theme, “Building on our strengths – advancing regional security for enduring prosperity,” offered participants the opportunity to consider a comprehensive approach to security on the African continent through a series of forums addressing topics ranging from cross-border security and integrating commercial innovation to engaging in the information domain.

“This year’s conference demonstrated the uniqueness of the U.S. partnership model, which is focused on increasing partners’ capabilities while respecting their sovereignty and maintaining our commitment to mutual prosperity,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Eero R. Keravuori, deputy director, Strategy, Engagement and Programs, U.S. Africa Command and the U.S. master of ceremonies for the conference. “The African nations who attended this year’s conference are capable and willing partners committed to addressing our shared threats and understand that security leads to stability which is required for prosperity.”

Military leaders, government and industry representatives as well as security experts from across the African continent and United States came together, reinforcing the AFRICOM commitment to a holistic, transparent, and mutually beneficial partnership model.

The conference featured four targeted panels designed to address the multifaceted challenges and opportunities facing the African continent:

Global Commons - Crossing the Seams**:** Addressing cross-border security and shared maritime and airspace domains

Information Domain - Owning the Story: Countering misinformation and building transparent communication networks.

Economic Opportunity - Linking Stability and Prosperity**:** Connecting defense economics, direct investment, and long-term stability.

Innovating Solutions - Beyond Technology in Operations: Integrating commercial innovation and non-traditional alliances.

The significance of the 2026 ACHOD conference was clearly recognized by senior U.S. Department of War leadership. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth as well as the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, and U.S. Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Christopher Mahoney each took time to provide remarks virtually from Washington, D.C., reaffirming commitment from the most senior level of the Pentagon to work towards solutions to shared security threats with African partners.

In addition to the panel discussions and keynotes, this year’s conference featured an inaugural industry roundtable. “The primary objective of the roundtable was to gather direct feedback from private industry regarding the roadblocks to operating in Africa,” said Keravuori. “The roundtable offered opportunities for professional exchanges between senior commercial and private principals while identifying potential solutions to complex business issues.” The discussions in Luanda reaffirmed that by sharing unique capabilities, driving innovation, and integrating economic initiatives with security operations, AFRICOM and its African partners are building a stronger, more secure future together.

"Your commitment throughout this event is the reason for its success," said Angolan Aviation General Altino dos Santos, Chief of the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces. "You have opened the channels of dialogue and discussion of the most pressing security issues and ways to support economic prosperity. The deep understanding we gained will enable our forces to advance our regional security, defend peace and ensure stability.”

U.S. Africa Command, one of 11 U.S. Department of Defense combatant commands with an area of responsibility covering 53 African states, more than 800 ethnic groups, over 1,000 languages, vast natural resources, a land mass that is three-and-a-half times the size of the U.S., and nearly 19,000 miles of coastland. Working alongside its partners, AFRICOM counters transnational threats and malign actors, strengthens security forces and responds to crises.