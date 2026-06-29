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    Indiana Wing Civil Air Patrol encampment visits 122nd Fighter Wing [Image 10 of 11]

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    Indiana Wing Civil Air Patrol encampment visits 122nd Fighter Wing

    FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman 

    122nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Keena Knaggs, airfield firefighter assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, left, demonstrates the precision of a hydraulic rescue tool at the 122nd Fighter Wing, June 11, 2026. The cadets visited the base to explore Air National Guard careers as part of their week-long annual summer encampment event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 12:00
    Photo ID: 9783234
    VIRIN: 260611-Z-BX530-1146
    Resolution: 3195x4427
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Indiana Wing Civil Air Patrol encampment visits 122nd Fighter Wing [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt David Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Indiana Wing Civil Air Patrol encampment visits 122nd Fighter Wing
    Indiana Wing Civil Air Patrol encampment visits 122nd Fighter Wing
    Indiana Wing Civil Air Patrol encampment visits 122nd Fighter Wing
    Indiana Wing Civil Air Patrol encampment visits 122nd Fighter Wing
    Indiana Wing Civil Air Patrol encampment visits 122nd Fighter Wing
    Indiana Wing Civil Air Patrol encampment visits 122nd Fighter Wing
    Indiana Wing Civil Air Patrol encampment visits 122nd Fighter Wing
    Indiana Wing Civil Air Patrol encampment visits 122nd Fighter Wing
    Indiana Wing Civil Air Patrol encampment visits 122nd Fighter Wing
    Indiana Wing Civil Air Patrol encampment visits 122nd Fighter Wing
    Indiana Wing Civil Air Patrol encampment visits 122nd Fighter Wing

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    civil air patrol, encampment, 122nd fighter wing, careers

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