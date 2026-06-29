U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Keena Knaggs, airfield firefighter assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, left, demonstrates the precision of a hydraulic rescue tool at the 122nd Fighter Wing, June 11, 2026. The cadets visited the base to explore Air National Guard careers as part of their week-long annual summer encampment event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 12:00
|Photo ID:
|9783234
|VIRIN:
|260611-Z-BX530-1146
|Resolution:
|3195x4427
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Indiana Wing Civil Air Patrol encampment visits 122nd Fighter Wing [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt David Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.