Indiana Wing Civil Air Patrol encampment visits 122nd Fighter Wing

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brent Maddox, munitions accountable systems officer assigned to the 122nd Maintenance Squadron, right, discusses munitions careers with Civil Air Patrol cadets at the 122nd Fighter Wing, June 11, 2026. The cadets visited the base to explore Air National Guard careers as part of their week-long annual summer encampment event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman)