U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Reese Kisner, an aerospace medical technician assigned to the 122nd Medical Group, left, simulates the proper application of a tourniquet on a Civil Air Patrol cadet at the 122nd Fighter Wing, June 11, 2026. The cadets visited the base to explore Air National Guard careers as part of their week-long annual summer encampment event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 12:00
|Photo ID:
|9783225
|VIRIN:
|260611-Z-BX530-1035
|Resolution:
|4617x3600
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Indiana Wing Civil Air Patrol encampment visits 122nd Fighter Wing [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt David Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.