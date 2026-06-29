Indiana Wing Civil Air Patrol encampment visits 122nd Fighter Wing

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Reese Kisner, an aerospace medical technician assigned to the 122nd Medical Group, left, simulates the proper application of a tourniquet on a Civil Air Patrol cadet at the 122nd Fighter Wing, June 11, 2026. The cadets visited the base to explore Air National Guard careers as part of their week-long annual summer encampment event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman)