Indiana Wing Civil Air Patrol encampment visits 122nd Fighter Wing

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Strickland, an aircrew flight equipment technician assigned to the 122nd Operations Support Squadron, right, demonstrates an inflatable life preserver worn by pilots to Civil Air Patrol cadets at the 122nd Fighter Wing, June 11, 2026. Civil Air Patrol cadets visited the base to explore Air National Guard careers as part of their week-long annual summer encampment event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman)