Indiana Wing Civil Air Patrol encampment visits 122nd Fighter Wing

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A Civil Air Patrol cadet touches an inert munition during a demonstration by munitions personnel assigned to the 122nd Maintenance Group at the 122nd Fighter Wing, June 11, 2026. The cadets visited the base to explore Air National Guard careers as part of their week-long annual summer encampment event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman)