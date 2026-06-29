A Civil Air Patrol cadet touches an inert munition during a demonstration by munitions personnel assigned to the 122nd Maintenance Group at the 122nd Fighter Wing, June 11, 2026. The cadets visited the base to explore Air National Guard careers as part of their week-long annual summer encampment event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 12:00
|Photo ID:
|9783229
|VIRIN:
|260611-Z-BX530-1102
|Resolution:
|5352x3720
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Indiana Wing Civil Air Patrol encampment visits 122nd Fighter Wing [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt David Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.