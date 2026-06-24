Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles poses for a portrait at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Kentucky, June 26, 2026, before his retirement ceremony. Settles retired after 27 years of service in the Kentucky Army National Guard. (Photo by, Jennifer Arnold, civilian photographer)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 22:05
|Photo ID:
|9782058
|VIRIN:
|260624-D-D0457-1228
|Resolution:
|4689x6565
|Size:
|5.44 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics
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