(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics

    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics

    Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles poses for a portrait at Boone National Guard Center in...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Story by Lt. Col. Carla Raisler 

    National Guard Bureau

    FRANKFORT, Ky. — After nearly three decades in uniform, Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles is retiring from the Kentucky Army National Guard after a career defined by accountability, readiness and mentoring the next generation of Soldiers.

    Settles enlisted in October 1998 with Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 138th Field Artillery in his hometown of Bardstown. During the next 27 years, he served in logistics assignments from the unit to Joint Force Headquarters level, deployed twice to Iraq and finished his career as the senior supply noncommissioned officer for Joint Force Headquarters, overseeing nearly 20,000 pieces of equipment valued at $24.8 million.

    For Settles, the greatest reward was serving alongside fellow Kentuckians. "Looking back on a journey that began right in my hometown of Bardstown, the most rewarding part of serving has been the profound sense of community and shared purpose," Settles said. "In the National Guard, we aren't just Soldiers; we are neighbors, coworkers and friends who serve the very communities we live in."

    He said ensuring Soldiers had the equipment they needed to complete their missions safely became his highest priority.

    "Knowing that the systems I put in place and the equipment I accounted for directly ensured that the Soldiers beside me could do their jobs safely and return home to their families has been the ultimate honor," he said.

    Settles volunteered to deploy to Iraq in 2007, serving as a team leader. He later returned to Iraq in 2011 as the battalion S4 noncommissioned officer in charge for Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 198th Military Police Battalion. Throughout his career, he earned multiple Army and Kentucky commendation medals for his service.

    While logistics defined his military specialty, Settles said developing junior Soldiers and noncommissioned officers became his greatest responsibility.

    "My legacy wouldn't be measured by how well I ran a supply room, but by how well the junior Soldiers and NCOs I mentored could run theirs when I wasn't there," he said. "I always aimed to teach the 'why' behind the regulations, rather than just enforcing the 'what.'"

    He said watching young leaders grow into confident supply professionals has been the most fulfilling part of his career.

    Settles believes the most important lesson he can pass to future logistics leaders is that accountability builds readiness.

    "If I had to boil down decades of logistics experience into a single lesson, it is this: logistics is not about the gear; it is about the trust," he said.

    As he transitions to civilian life, Settles said the privilege of serving Kentucky and mentoring future leaders will remain the defining accomplishment of his military career.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 22:05
    Story ID: 568979
    Location: US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics, by LTC Carla Raisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics
    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics
    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics
    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics
    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics
    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version