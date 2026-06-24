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    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics [Image 3 of 6]

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    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    National Guard Bureau

    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles poses for a portrait at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Kentucky, June 26, 2026, before his retirement ceremony. Settles retired after 27 years of service in the Kentucky Army National Guard. (Photo by Jennifer Arnold, civilian photographer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 22:05
    Photo ID: 9782049
    VIRIN: 260624-D-D0457-3968
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics
    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics
    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics
    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics
    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics
    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics

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    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics

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    Army National Guard
    Kentucky National Guard

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