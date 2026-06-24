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    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics [Image 6 of 6]

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    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Lt. Col. Carla Raisler 

    National Guard Bureau

    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles poses for a portrait at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Kentucky, June 26, 2026, before his retirement ceremony. Settles served 27 years in the Kentucky Army National Guard, including two deployments to Iraq and senior logistics assignments. (Jennifer Arnold, civilian photograher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 22:05
    Photo ID: 9782023
    VIRIN: 260624-A-FB071-4677
    Resolution: 3931x5504
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics [Image 6 of 6], by LTC Carla Raisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics
    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics
    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics
    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics
    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics
    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics

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    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics

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    Kentucky Natioanl Guard

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