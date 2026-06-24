Date Taken: 06.24.2026 Date Posted: 06.29.2026 22:05 Photo ID: 9782023 VIRIN: 260624-A-FB071-4677 Resolution: 3931x5504 Size: 2.77 MB Location: US

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This work, Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics [Image 6 of 6], by LTC Carla Raisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.