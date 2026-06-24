Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics

Date Taken: 06.24.2026 Date Posted: 06.29.2026 22:05 Photo ID: 9782016 VIRIN: 260624-D-D0457-9692 Resolution: 4942x6919 Size: 5.71 MB Location: US

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