Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles poses for a portrait at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Kentucky, June 26, 2026. Settles retired from the Kentucky Army National Guard after 27 years of service. (Jennifer Arnold, civilian photographer)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 22:05
|Photo ID:
|9782016
|VIRIN:
|260624-D-D0457-9692
|Resolution:
|4942x6919
|Size:
|5.71 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Settles reflects on 27 years of service, leadership in Kentucky National Guard logistics
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