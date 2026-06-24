11th Bomb Squadron Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Connor Klein, 11th Bomb Squadron commander, reveals his name on a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft during the 11 BS change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 12, 2026. The ceremony signified the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the 11 BS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Hill)