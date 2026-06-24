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    11th Bomb Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 5]

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    11th Bomb Squadron Change of Command

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Bresnahan, center, 11th Bomb Squadron commander, relinquishes command of the 11 BS during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 12, 2026. The ceremony signified the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the 11 BS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Hill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 09:43
    Photo ID: 9779912
    VIRIN: 260612-F-IM610-1029
    Resolution: 4807x3198
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 11th Bomb Squadron Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    11th Bomb Squadron Change of Command
    11th Bomb Squadron Change of Command
    11th Bomb Squadron Change of Command
    11th Bomb Squadron Change of Command
    11th Bomb Squadron Change of Command

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