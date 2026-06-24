U.S. Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing Honor Guard post the colors during the 11th Bomb Squadron change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 12, 2026. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Hill)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 09:43
|Photo ID:
|9779910
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-IM610-1010
|Resolution:
|5841x3886
|Size:
|7.39 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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