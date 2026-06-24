11th Bomb Squadron Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Bresnahan, front of room, 11th Bomb Squadron commander, receives his final salute during the 11 BS change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 12, 2026. The ceremony signified the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the 11 BS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Hill)