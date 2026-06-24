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    MRF-D Marines visit historical sites in Philippines [Image 7 of 9]

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    MRF-D Marines visit historical sites in Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Chase Fortier 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    Senior staff members of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26 read a plaque about the boxcars in which POWs were transported at the Capas National Shrine in Capas, Luzon, Philippines, June 25, 2026. U.S. Marines from MRF-D 26 visited Bataan and Capas to see historical military sites while in the Philippines for an exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Chase Fortier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 00:38
    Photo ID: 9779475
    VIRIN: 260625-M-IU023-1008
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MRF-D Marines visit historical sites in Philippines [Image 9 of 9], by 1LT Chase Fortier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MRF-D Marines visit historical sites in Philippines
    MRF-D Marines visit historical sites in Philippines
    MRF-D Marines visit historical sites in Philippines
    MRF-D Marines visit historical sites in Philippines
    MRF-D Marines visit historical sites in Philippines
    MRF-D Marines visit historical sites in Philippines
    MRF-D Marines visit historical sites in Philippines
    MRF-D Marines visit historical sites in Philippines
    MRF-D Marines visit historical sites in Philippines

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    USMC, Marines, MRF-D, Bataan, MarineCorpsNews, MRF-SEA

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