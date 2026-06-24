U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Rita Hipp, the officer-in-charge of Marine Aviation Command and Control Systems Liaison Team, Marine Air Control Group 38, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, looks at a diorama of the Bataan Death March at the Bataan World War II Museum in Balanga, Luzon, Philippines, June 25, 2026. U.S. Marines from MRF-D 26 visited Bataan and Capas to see historical military sites while in the Philippines for an exercise. Hipp is a native of Minnesota. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Chase Fortier)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 00:38
|Photo ID:
|9779457
|VIRIN:
|260625-M-IU023-1003
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|BALANGA/BATAN, PH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D Marines visit historical sites in Philippines [Image 9 of 9], by 1LT Chase Fortier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.