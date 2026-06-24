MRF-D Marines visit historical sites in Philippines

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Carlos Garciaperrone, a military police officer with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, looks at bayonets in a display case at the Bataan World War II Museum in Balanga, Luzon, Philippines, June 25, 2026. U.S. Marines from MRF-D 26 visited Bataan and Capas to see historical military sites while in the Philippines for an exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Chase Fortier)