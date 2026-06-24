U.S. Marine Corps Col. George Flynn, right, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, and Sgt. Chris Mullane, an operations non-commissioned officer with MRF-D 26, talk about their experiences at the Bataan World War II Museum in Balanga, Luzon, Philippines after their visit, June 25, 2026. U.S. Marines from MRF-D 26 visited Bataan and Capas to see historical military sites while in the Philippines for an exercise. Flynn is a native of California and Mullane is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Chase Fortier)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 00:38
|Photo ID:
|9779466
|VIRIN:
|260625-M-IU023-1006
|Resolution:
|3970x4760
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|BALANGA/BATAN, PH
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D Marines visit historical sites in Philippines [Image 9 of 9], by 1LT Chase Fortier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.