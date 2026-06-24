Cathy Casipe Mejia, left, the keyholder of the Bataan World War II Museum in Balanga, Luzon, Philippines, greets U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26 visiting the museum, June 25, 2026. U.S. Marines from MRF-D 26 visited Bataan and Capas to see historical military sites while in the Philippines for an exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Chase Fortier)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 00:38
|Photo ID:
|9779454
|VIRIN:
|260625-M-IU023-1002
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|4.57 MB
|Location:
|BALANGA/BATAN, PH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D Marines visit historical sites in Philippines [Image 9 of 9], by 1LT Chase Fortier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.