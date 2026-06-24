BALTIMORE (June 28, 2026) — A U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, F/A-18 Super Hornet taxis before an aerial demonstration during the SAIL250 Maryland air show at Martin State Airport, June 28, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Theoplis Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 22:14
|Photo ID:
|9779346
|VIRIN:
|260629-N-UP745-5074
|Resolution:
|5938x3959
|Size:
|5.23 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Blue Angels, Red Arrows and F-16 Viper Demo Team prepare for SAIL250 Maryland [Image 20 of 20], by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.