Blue Angels, Red Arrows and F-16 Viper Demo Team prepare for SAIL250 Maryland

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BALTIMORE (June 28, 2026) — Members of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, pose for a group photograph before participating in the SAIL250 Maryland air show at Martin State Airport, June 28, 2026. The Red Arrows joined military and civilian performers from several nations in celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Theoplis Stewart)