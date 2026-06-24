Blue Angels, Red Arrows and F-16 Viper Demo Team prepare for SAIL250 Maryland

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BALTIMORE (June 28, 2026) Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Cameron Myers, from Atlanta, assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, renders a salute during preflight operations at Martin State Airport, June 28, 2026, before a flight demonstration for SAIL250 Maryland. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II)