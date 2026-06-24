Blue Angels, Red Arrows and F-16 Viper Demo Team prepare for SAIL250 Maryland

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BALTIMORE (June 28, 2026) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Nigel Pasague, from Fresno, California, assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, poses for a photo with a young fan during SAIL250 Maryland at Martin State Airport, June 28, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Theoplis Stewart)