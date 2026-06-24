Blue Angels, Red Arrows and F-16 Viper Demo Team prepare for SAIL250 Maryland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BALTIMORE (June 28, 2026) U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, pilots and crew members walk across the flight line after a flight demonstration during SAIL250 Maryland at Martin State Airport, June 28, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II)