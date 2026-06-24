The Rock Island Arsenal Museum held a reopening ceremony on June 29, 2023. Nearly 200 people attended to celebrate and explore the newly remodeled museum.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 13:47
|Photo ID:
|9778759
|VIRIN:
|230629-D-A4479-9324
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.22 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rock Island Arsenal Museum Reopening [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
America 250: Pause, Reflect, Remember
No keywords found.