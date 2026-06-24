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    Rock Island Arsenal Museum Reopening [Image 2 of 5]

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    Rock Island Arsenal Museum Reopening

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    The Rock Island Arsenal Museum held a reopening ceremony on June 29, 2023. Nearly 200 people attended to celebrate and explore the newly remodeled museum.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 13:47
    Photo ID: 9778759
    VIRIN: 230629-D-A4479-9324
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.22 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Rock Island Arsenal Museum Reopening [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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