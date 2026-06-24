Sunrise at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

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The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is seen at sunrise in Arlington National Cemetery, March 17, 2026. Established in 1921, the tomb will observe the centennial of its continuous guard March 25, 2026, recognizing a century of vigilance by Soldiers of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Smith)