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    Sunrise at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 4 of 5]

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    Sunrise at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is seen at sunrise in Arlington National Cemetery, March 17, 2026. Established in 1921, the tomb will observe the centennial of its continuous guard March 25, 2026, recognizing a century of vigilance by Soldiers of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 13:47
    Photo ID: 9778756
    VIRIN: 260317-D-A4479-1882
    Resolution: 8126x5417
    Size: 7 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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