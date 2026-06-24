From archives to action: ASC’s hidden asset

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Kaleb Bemis, the U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s archivist, preserves, organizes and manages historical records and documents at the archive in Rock Island Arsenal, Ill. Pictured with Bemis is a photo showing the Ordnance Supply School at RIA in 1918. Bemis uses documents to assist with decision making across ASC as well as to educate Soldiers, Civilians, and the public of RIA’s history.