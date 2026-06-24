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    From archives to action: ASC’s hidden asset [Image 3 of 5]

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    From archives to action: ASC’s hidden asset

    UNITED STATES

    09.21.2025

    Photo by Kelly Haertjens 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Kaleb Bemis, the U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s archivist, preserves, organizes and manages historical records and documents at the archive in Rock Island Arsenal, Ill. Pictured with Bemis is a photo showing the Ordnance Supply School at RIA in 1918. Bemis uses documents to assist with decision making across ASC as well as to educate Soldiers, Civilians, and the public of RIA’s history.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 13:47
    Photo ID: 9778758
    VIRIN: 250921-O-YO974-4611
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.21 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From archives to action: ASC’s hidden asset [Image 5 of 5], by Kelly Haertjens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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