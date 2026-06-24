ASC officers partake in staff ride

Maj. Herman Marshall, support operations and mobilization and power projection planner, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, briefs ASC officers on artillery used during the Battle of Credit Island during a staff ride at Credit Island, Iowa, July 20. (Photo by Capt. Jackeline Velazquez, ASC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 13:47
|Photo ID:
|9778755
|VIRIN:
|210720-D-A4479-8610
|Resolution:
|4568x2570
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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America 250: Pause, Reflect, Remember
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