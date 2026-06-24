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    ASC officers partake in staff ride [Image 1 of 5]

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    ASC officers partake in staff ride

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Maj. Herman Marshall, support operations and mobilization and power projection planner, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, briefs ASC officers on artillery used during the Battle of Credit Island during a staff ride at Credit Island, Iowa, July 20. (Photo by Capt. Jackeline Velazquez, ASC Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 13:47
    Photo ID: 9778755
    VIRIN: 210720-D-A4479-8610
    Resolution: 4568x2570
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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